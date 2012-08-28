Eversendai Corp Bhd, a home-grown company specialising in structural steel, plans to expand its operations to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in anticipation of the region's expected growth, singling out Azerbaijan as an entry point.

"We are currently negotiating a project in Azerbaijan, (which is) in the advanced stage, and we're hoping we'll get an order soon. There's a good chance," Eversendai executive chairman AK Nathan told the Malaysian Reserve in a recent interview.

