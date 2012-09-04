----

Port of Tanjung Pelepas blocks sale of Petroleum Hub-The Edge Financial Daily.

Businessman Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary is blocking a plan by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd to sell the financially troubled Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) in Johor.

Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which is 70 percent owned by Syed Mokhtar's MMC Corp Bhd, is opposed to CIMB's proposal to sell APH, and has made its objections known to the bank-appointed receivers of the failed petroleum venture, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

