UPDATE 8-Oil prices up but gains pared after 7th straight stock build
* EIA shows Cushing inventory fell by more than 1.5m bbls (Updates throughout, changes byline and dateline from LONDON)
Port of Tanjung Pelepas blocks sale of Petroleum Hub-The Edge Financial Daily.
Businessman Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary is blocking a plan by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd to sell the financially troubled Asia Petroleum Hub Sdn Bhd (APH) in Johor.
Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), which is 70 percent owned by Syed Mokhtar's MMC Corp Bhd, is opposed to CIMB's proposal to sell APH, and has made its objections known to the bank-appointed receivers of the failed petroleum venture, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)