UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Investment income of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for the second quarter ended June 30 rose by 905.75 million ringgit ($297.75 million) or 13.42 pct to 7.66 billion ringgit.
According to EPF chief executive officer (CEO) Azlan Zainol, the healthy earnings in the quarter were backed by strong performance from equities investments.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
World Bank:Islamic finance assets to grow 10-15 pct annually-The Star
----
Asean Trading Link goes live with Bursa Malaysia, Singapore Exchange-The Sun
----
Petronas sells Thai service stations to Susco-Business Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.0420 Malaysian ringgit)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts