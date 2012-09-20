----

Petra Energy close to clinching oil contract-The Edge

Oil and gas outfit Petra Energy Bhd is in the last leg of negotiations for a risk service contract (RSC) to develop marginal oilfields off the Malaysian coast, partnering Canada-based Coastal Energy Co.

A Petra Energy executive confirmed the talks to the Edge Financial Daily but declined to elaborate on the award or when it could take place.

