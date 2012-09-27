Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is not the buyer of the 7.6 percent stake in the Bank of Ayudhya, quelling speculation that Malaysia's largest financial group, in terms of assets, having made inroads into a Thai bank.

A Maybank spokesman confirmed that the local bank is not the party that purchased the stake in the Thai bank from the largest shareholder GE Capital, with a 33 percent shareholding, including the 7.6 percent stake.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Reuters)