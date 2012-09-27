State investment arm Khazanah Nasional Bhd and an
Indian infrastructure development firm have formed a
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) with an equity base of 8.3 billion
rupees (478.08 million ringgit) to finance national highway
construction projects in India.
India's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Textiles Anand
Sharma said the idea was mooted as early as July 2010 and
February 2011 during his visits to Malaysia when he sought
investment from Khazanah for India's infrastructure sector
through a collaborative venture with IDFC Ltd.
Ayudhya stake not sold to Maybank-The Edge
Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) is not the buyer of
the 7.6 percent stake in the Bank of Ayudhya, quelling
speculation that Malaysia's largest financial group, in terms of
assets, has made inroads into a Thai bank.
A Maybank spokesman confirmed that the local bank is not the
party that purchased the stake in the Thai bank from the largest
shareholder GE Capital, with a 33 percent shareholding,
including the 7.6 percent stake.
