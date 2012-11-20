Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp says its collaboration with Proton Holdings Bhd is over. This follows the change in ownership of Proton to DRB-Hicom Bhd , which subsequently chose Honda as Proton's new foreign strategic partner.
This was confirmed by Mitsubishi's vice-corporate general manager for Asia and southeast Asia Ryujiro Kobashi, who said there were no plans to extend the collaboration with Proton.
"Our memorandum of understanding (with Proton) has already been explored, and the collaboration is over. There are no plans to extend it," he told reporters at the launch of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia Sdn Bhd's new car, the Mirage, on Monday.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.