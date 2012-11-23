A plantation workers' union has decided to file an
industrial court case on alleged bonus payout discrepancies
against Sime Darby Bhd's plantation division, arguing
that the conglomerate had been unfair to its lower management
and operation staff at a time when it had just dished out
handsome bonuses to its management staff.
The All Malayan Estate Staff Union (AMESU) believes it has
five strong case involving staff at the Sime Darby Plantation
Sdn Bhd, but has decided to proceed with one case concerning
bonus payouts for its financial year 2010/2011 (FY10/FY11).
"We have sent a letter to raise our grievances on why the
delivery of bonus was not fair among lower management and
operation staff," AMESU secretary-general Jey Kumar told The
Malaysian Reserve.
