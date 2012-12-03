Supermax Corp Bhd is gearing up to enter new
markets in Latin America and Mercosul Free Trade Agreement
countries.
Its executive chairman and group managing director Stanley
Thai said Supermax was surveying for a suitable location in
South America to set up its production facilities.
According to him, the glove marker would probably start on a
small scale to test the waters there.
Indonesia's Blue Bird taxis invited to operate in Malaysia
in 2014-Malaysian Reserve
Indonesian taxi operator Blue Bird Group has been invited by
the Malaysian government to set up its operations in Kuala
Lumpur, as part of plans to broaden the public transport
network.
Details have not yet been confirmed as talks are in the
early stages, but Malaysia will fit into the company's plans to
expand beyond Indonesia in 2014.
Iskandar Waterfront mulls listing in 2013-Business Times
