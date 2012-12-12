BRIEF-Amoeba starts research and development tests in U.S.
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Starts research and development tests in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* On Jan 30, co's Board passed a resolution authorizing consolidation of issued and outstanding common shares of company on a 10:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FMR LLC reports 13.69 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 versus passive stake of 10.19 percent as of Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2lGUTs2 Further company coverage: