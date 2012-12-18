UPDATE 1-Rwanda sets I&M Bank IPO share price at 90 francs
NAIROBI, Feb 14 The initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd have been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
The Energy Commission (EC) is calling for tenders for two new coal power plants totaling 3,000MW in capacity, to be commissioned between 2017 and 2019.
According to a statement by the regulator, the first 1,000MW will be for a coal-fired power plant on a fast-track basis, operational by October 2017. The second is for a 2,000MW coal-fired plant to be built on a greenfield site to be commissioned by 2018 or 2019.
The regulator said: "The EC is currently inviting prospective bidders to participate in the pre-qualification process by identifying suitable partners as well as project sites."
The EC said those who were interested should pick up a Request For Qualification (RFQ) document. The RFQ will be issued up to January 4. -The Edge
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
NAIROBI, Feb 14 The initial public offering of shares in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd have been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) each, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.
ZURICH, Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss business but is also open to alternative options to boost its balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.