UPDATE 2-Rwanda sets I&M Bank IPO share price at 90 francs
NAIROBI, Feb 14 An initial public offering in I&M Bank Rwanda Ltd has been priced at 90 francs ($0.1085) per share, the Rwandan finance ministry said on Tuesday.
