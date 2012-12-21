link.reuters.com/muw74t
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Benalec in talks with investors for reclaimed land-The Edge
Integrated marine engineering company Benalec Holdings Bhd
is currently in advanced talks with at least two
foreign oil terminal operators interested in investing in the
group's reclaimed land on the southern tip of Johor, said group
managing director Vincent Leaw Seng Hai.
In an exclusive interview with The Edge Financial Daily,
Leaw said the group hopes to finalise the preliminary studies
for the project in Tanjung Piai by the second half (2H) of 2013.
"On the Johor [Tanjung Piai] project, we have just signed
the development agreement [with the Johor government]. Now it is
undergoing an EIA [environment impact assessment] and hydraulic
studies. So it is ongoing.-The Edge.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.