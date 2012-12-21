----

Benalec in talks with investors for reclaimed land-The Edge

Integrated marine engineering company Benalec Holdings Bhd is currently in advanced talks with at least two foreign oil terminal operators interested in investing in the group's reclaimed land on the southern tip of Johor, said group managing director Vincent Leaw Seng Hai.

In an exclusive interview with The Edge Financial Daily, Leaw said the group hopes to finalise the preliminary studies for the project in Tanjung Piai by the second half (2H) of 2013.

"On the Johor [Tanjung Piai] project, we have just signed the development agreement [with the Johor government]. Now it is undergoing an EIA [environment impact assessment] and hydraulic studies. So it is ongoing.-The Edge.

