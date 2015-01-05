Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd is looking to buy an 11.5 percent stake in Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl , Thailand's largest listed hospital operator, The Star reported on Monday, citing sources.

The acquisition would be paid with cash and the issuance of new shares, the paper said, adding that the stake eyed by IHH was valued at 3.3 billion ringgit ($937 million) on Friday's closing price. (bit.ly/1IdI88c)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.5220 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)