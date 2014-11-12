KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 (Reuters) -

In another about-turn, Deputy Finance Minister Ahmad Maslan has conceded that the federal government will step in to meet the $3 billion obligations of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) under the letter of support it gave.

He said this on Tuesday in a text message reply to a question posed by The Edge Financial Daily on what Section 3 of the letter of support meant.

Ahmad, however, said this will happen only if 1MDB itself has made all efforts, including restructuring, to raise money to pay its debt but is still unable to do so.

He also explained that unlike a normal guarantee, obligations of the government via a letter of support are not listed as a contingent liability in Putrajaya.

"The key difference between a guarantee and a LOS (letter of support) is that firstly, government explicit guarantee will mean it is contingent on the government's balance sheet whereas a LOS is not contingent as it is implicit.

"Secondly, an explicit guarantee will mean that borrowers have a direct claim to the government in the event that 1MDB defaults," Ahmad wrote.

"In LOS scenario, borrowers will have to wait for 1MDB to restructure its assets to remedy the default and only when the assets (51.41 billion ringgit) are not sufficient to cover, only then the government will step in," he added.

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Felcra Bhd is looking at opportunities in the corn planting industry in Biruen, Aceh, as the Indonesian province has huge potential for its plantation in the region.

Felcra chairman Bung Mokhtar Radin said the company's plant to develop the corn plantation in Aceh is part of its strategy to meet the needs of these commodities in Malaysia.

"The company will always look to expand our plantation overseas, with collaboration with our foreign partners. The clearing of fields in Aceh is currently underway.

"We can start our corn plantation through contract farming with local community," said Bung Mokhtar in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The plan was initiated last month after the Ministry of Agriculture visited Biruen on Oct 14 to explore opportunities of corn planting in the district.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.