IOI Corporation will use the Chinese yuan to settle trade in its palm oil shipments to China, the New Straits Times reported, citing Chief Executive Lee Shin Cheng.

The firm plans to use the yuan over the U.S dollar to reduce currency risk and hedging costs but did not provide a timeline for when this would be done.

