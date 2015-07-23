Malaysian property firm KIP Group is looking to list on the local bourse next year, The Star reported on Thursday, citing executive director Eric Ong.

Kuala Lumpur-based property company is currently undertaking the necessary steps to prepare itself to become a public-listed entity, Ong was quoted as saying.

(bit.ly/1ImbPte)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)