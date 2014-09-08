BRIEF-Former Morgan Stanley COO Jim Rosenthal joining OnDeck board
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 (Reuters) -
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Malaysian family of four fighting for Islamic State in Syria-The Malaysian Insider
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Former morgan stanley coo jim rosenthal joining ondeck board of directors
LAGOS, March 20 Nigeria's state-backed 'bad bank' AMCON has sold the nationalised Keystone Bank to a consortium of local investors called Sigma Golf Nigeria Limited and Riverbank Investment Resources, it said on Monday.
* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces "at-the-market" offering program