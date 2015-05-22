Malaysian hard disk drive maker, JCY International Bhd plans to cut its labour force in Malaysia from 14,000 to 9,000 over the next three to five years, The Sun reported on Friday, citing executive director James Wong.

"If we successfully reduce our workforce by 5,000 over the next three to five years, potentially our savings on labour cots can be 100 million ringgit ($27.83 million) per year," Wong was quoted as saying.

