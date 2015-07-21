Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd may
pump in 1-2 billion ringgit ($263-$526 million) to keep the new
Malaysia Airlines Bhd afloat, the Business Times
reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The injection of fund will come at the end of a three-year
restructuring plan and is on top of the 6 billion ringgit
investment by Khazanah to revive the national carrier, the
Business Times reported.
Khazanah's official were not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 3.8060 ringgit)
(Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)