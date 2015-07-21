Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd may pump in 1-2 billion ringgit ($263-$526 million) to keep the new Malaysia Airlines Bhd afloat, the Business Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The injection of fund will come at the end of a three-year restructuring plan and is on top of the 6 billion ringgit investment by Khazanah to revive the national carrier, the Business Times reported.

Khazanah's official were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

