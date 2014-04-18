European shares holding at 15-month highs as miners shine - For more see the LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
LONDON, March 16 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
HEIDELBERG, March 16 German cement maker HeidelbergCement will hold off from making investments in Turkey for the moment given political uncertainty in the country, its chief executive said on Thursday.
LONDON, March 16 (IFR) - Poland has launched a €1bn October 2027 bond at 55bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.