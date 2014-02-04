BRIEF-Global Menkul Degerler FY 2016 net loss widens to 7.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net loss of 7.7 million lira ($2.06 million) versus loss of 4.3 million lira year ago
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* FY 2016 net loss of 7.7 million lira ($2.06 million) versus loss of 4.3 million lira year ago
HARARE, March 13 Zimbabwe's mining output is under threat because banks are delaying processing foreign payments by up to three months due to a shortage of dollars, the southern African country's mining chamber warned on Monday.
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Republic of Croatia has launched a €1.25bn 10-year bond at 230bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.