Hong Kong-based Yue Xiu Securities Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of
Yuexiu Group owned by the Guangzhou municipal government, is
looking to acquire roughly 10 percent stake in K&N Kenanga
Holdings Bhd, The Star reported, citing sources.
The securities arm has plans to purchase Deutsche Bank AG's
8.84 percent stake in the bank and buy the rest from the open
market, the daily said.
K&N Kenanga is Malaysia's largest independent investment
bank while Yuexiu Group is the largest state-owned entity in
Guangzhou in terms of asset size. (bit.ly/1OuuZzb)
