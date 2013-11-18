KPJ Healthcare Bhd is looking at the possibility
of issuing Islamic debt papers and a rights issue to help
finance the development of 10 hospitals worth 1 billion ringgit
($312.26 million).
With a cash balance of about 284.4 million and a low net
gearing of about 0.5 times as at June 30, KPJ is looking to
raise the funds through a rights issue and sukuk.
KPJ managing director Amiruddin Abdul Satar declined to
comment further, saying that it is still at the preliminary
stage.
"Our financing exercise will be announced soon," he told The
Edge Financial Daily.
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
MALAYSIA-PRESS-Carlyle keen on bolt-on acquisitions-The
Malaysian Reserve
Washington-based private equity firm Carlyle Group LP
is keen on potential buys in Malaysia for its part-held
businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), bolt-on
acquisitions in the language of private equity firms.
The decision clearly rides on Carlyle's past experience in
Malaysia from the acquisition of a local lighting manufacturer
Davex Holdings Bhd at $60 million for its part-owned Saudi
Arabian company General Lighting Co Ltd last year.
"We are constantly looking for bolt-on acquisitions. I would
not be surprised if there is anything next year. We had a very
good experience in Malaysia with the acquisition of Davex. The
rules here are very clear and transparent," Carlyle Group's MD
and co-head of the MENA buyout team Firas Nasir told The
Malaysian Reserve in an interview last month.
----
($1 = 3.2025 Malaysian ringgit)