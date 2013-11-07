BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets FDA nod of IND for GSP 304
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
KPJ Healthcare Bhd expects to add another 10 hospitals worth 1 billion ringgit ($314.39 million)to its current network of hospitals over the next five years.
KPJ Managing Director Amiruddin Abdul Satar said its 23 hospitals nationwide have more than 3,000 beds and with the additional 10 hospitals, there will be a further 1,500 beds.
He said the expansion will further cement KPJ's position as market leader with a share of 25 percent in the domestic private healthcare sector.
"The total of 10 projects will be worth 1 billion ringgit. But each hospital will have a different value depending on the size and location," he said after the KPJ's 12 Healthcare Conference.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: HEALTHCARE Trump endorses Republican legislation to replace the Obamacare healthcare law, but it faces a rebellion by conservative groups and lawmakers who denounce it, complicating its chances for congressional approval. The House Republican health insurance plan suggests post-Obamacare health insurance will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industr