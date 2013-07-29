----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

MRT Corp to call tenders for $7.8 bln second transit link by early 2014-Business Times

link.reuters.com/wuz89t

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com) ($1 = 3.2080 Malaysian ringgit)