UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
New Britain Palm Oil Ltd independent directors' decision to unanimously reject the 20 percent partial offer launched by Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd may have thrown a spanner in the latter's plan to list the plantation firm in Singapore.
Kulim proposed last month to launch a partial offer to acquire up to 20 percent equity interest, or about 30 million shares, in New Britain Palm Oil, for 165 million pounds or 5.50 pounds per share.
However, Kulim is facing an uphill task to raise its stake in the London-listed plantation firm, which owns plantations in Papua New Guinea. New Britain Palm Oil's independent directors last Thursday advised shareholders to reject the partial offer.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources