Mah Sing Group Bhd's vision is to become one of
the largest lifestyle developers in the Iskandar Development
Region (IDR) with a minimum gross development value (GDV) of at
least 5 billion ringgit ($1.62 billion) over the next few years.
It is targeting mainly foreigners and will be opening a
sales gallery in Singapore after the Chinese New Year
celebration.
"We want to be one of the big players in Johor. We have done
our homework and want to target homes for students and families
around Educity. We see the Iskandar region thriving and a great
beneficiary because of its proximity to Singapore," Mah Sing
group managing director Leong Hoy Kum told StarBiz.- The Star
----
($1 = 3.079 ringgit)