AirAsia group founder Tony Fernandes is optimistic that Malaysia Airlines (MAS) can become profitable after its restructuring as it is a good brand, reported the New Straits Times.

Fernandes believes the appointment of Christoph Mueller, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ireland's Aer Lingus PLC , as the head of the MAS new company will bring "light at the end of the tunnel".

