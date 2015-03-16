Khazanah Nasional Bhd is under pressure to abandon a bid to lay
off as much as one-third of the workforce of Malaysian Airline
System Bhd's (MAS) as one of its unions calls for a nationwide
protest against the move.
According to documents seen by The Edge Financial Daily, the
National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam), which
represents about 3,500 cabin crew members, had sent out a notice
of intention to the government to stage a picket in protest
against plans by Khazanah to lay off 6,000 MAS staff as part of
a 6 billion ringgit ($1.62 billion) restructuring plan to revive
the loss-making national airline after it was hit by two air
disasters last year.
