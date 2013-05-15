Fitch Affirms Stuttgarter's IFS at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stuttgarter Mutual Insurance Group's (Stuttgarter) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Stuttgarter's main operating entity is Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G. (SLV), which is also the holding company. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'A' rating reflects Stuttgarter's solid capitalisation and strong investment performance. The rating is const