----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

RHB to resubmit bid for Mestika-Business Times

link.reuters.com/buf42v

----

Felda Global scouts for land in Asean, Africa-Business Times

link.reuters.com/zef42v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax +603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)