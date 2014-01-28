SE Asia Stocks-Lower tracking global equities as concerns over Trump trade grow
By Sandhya Sampath
March 22 Southeast Asian stock markets ended
lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers and Wall Street
overnight that fell on worries U.S. President Donald Trump will
struggle to deliver promised tax cuts and on nervousness ahead
of a key healthcare vote.
Trump tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind a plan to
dismantle Obamacare on Tuesday, with moderate Republicans
worrying that millions of Americans will be hurt by the
dismantling of former Preside