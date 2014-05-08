----

PREVIOUS ITEM:

Tourism Minister says Malaysian Airline will not get any more financial aid-The Star

link.reuters.com/vek29v

----

Tropicana marks $615 mln worth of assets for sale-Business Times

link.reuters.com/qek29v

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 3.2505 Malaysian Ringgit)

(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)