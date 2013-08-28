----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Sustainable Energy Development Authority seeks extra 1 pct levy-The Star

link.reuters.com/wur62v

----

Govt may include GST in October budget-Malaysian Reserve

The government is expected to announce major fiscal policy changes that may include the goods and services tax (GST) in the upcoming October budget to trim widening fiscal deficit that has hit 14.9 billion ringgit ($4.48 billion).

Ministry of Finance secretary general Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah said a slew of fiscal reforms are being discussed to bolster the country's monetary position.

"I am not ruling out (the GST), it is in the pipeline. But let us wait for the budget. It is a whole package for everybody," Mohd Irwan told The Malaysian Reserve in an interview at his office in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Kuala Lumpur newsroom, +603 2333-8046, fax 603 2161-3340, areuters@gmail.com)

($1 = 3.3085 Malaysian ringgit)