Malaysian lender Malaysia Building Society Bhd has
verbally obtained the central bank's nod to talk to standalone
Islamic bank Bank Muamalat about a possible merger,
New Straits Times reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
A merger would create the country's largest standalone
Islamic bank with combined assets of more than 50 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($12.9 billion), the paper reported.
Officials at Malaysia Building Society were not immediately
available to comment when contacted by Reuters.
($1 = 3.8730 ringgit)
