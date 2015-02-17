US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.84 pct, S&P 0.89 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) will boost the contribution its corporate business makes to overall operations in a five-year plan that follows record profits, The Star reported on Tuesday.
MBSB plans to move its loan portfolio to a 70:30 exposure between its retail and corporate sectors, from 85:15 currently, The Star said, quoting chief executive officer Ahmad Zaini Othman.
For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1MsjENn
