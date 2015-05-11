Malaysian property developer MCT Bhd plans to form a real estate investment trust (REIT) at the earliest by 2020, The Edge Financial Daily reported, quoting CEO Tong Seech Wi. The REIT would be set up once the group builds up a "sizeable" portfolio of assets that generate recurring income, he was quoted as saying.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)