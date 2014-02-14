Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
SCH eyes Main Market in 2-3 years-The Sun
----
Malaysia's pilgrim fund aims $15 bln fund size by year-end-The Sun
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 3.3225 Malaysian ringgit)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.