BRIEF-Kuwait's Amar Finance and Leasing FY loss widens
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
TH Heavy Engineering to reactivate O&G crane licence-Malaysian Reserve
TH Heavy Engineering Bhd (THHE) is understood to be looking to reactivate its oil and gas (O&G) crane manufacturing licence and has been in talks with state controlled oil major Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) to facilitate this, industry sources say.
O&G Works Sdn Bhd, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of THHE, had an offshore and marine crane manufacturing licence from Petronas which was suspended when the company fell into the cash strapped Practice Note 17 category back in February 2010.
"There have been talks between the two, basically THHE should get if (the licence) reactivated, I don't see any issue. Problems occurred, or it was deactivated when THHE went into financial troubles," an O&G executive familiar with the matter said when contacted.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* FY net loss 1.8 million dinars versus loss of 181,365 dinars year ago
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.