Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd (MRCB), which is now under the helm
of entrepreneur Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, is mulling the
divestment of its 30 percent stake in Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway
(Duke), sources said.
It is understood that MRCB is seeking a valuation of between
180 million ringgit to 200 million ringgit for its 30 percent
stake in Duke, which has started to generate a healthy cash flow
and met its internal rate of returns.
----
