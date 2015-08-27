Malaysian sugar refiner MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd plans to expand its business by building a 1.1 billion ringgit ($260.36 million) refinery in the southern state of Johor, The Star reported on Thursday, citing group chief executive officer Sheikh Awab Sheikh Abod.

The company is also planning to buy mills and a plantation from a state-owned Indonesian sugar producer, the English daily reported quoting Sheikh Awab, without revealing the identity of the Indonesian firm.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 4.2250 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)