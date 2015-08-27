UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Malaysian sugar refiner MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd plans to expand its business by building a 1.1 billion ringgit ($260.36 million) refinery in the southern state of Johor, The Star reported on Thursday, citing group chief executive officer Sheikh Awab Sheikh Abod.
The company is also planning to buy mills and a plantation from a state-owned Indonesian sugar producer, the English daily reported quoting Sheikh Awab, without revealing the identity of the Indonesian firm.
For the full story, please click: bit.ly/1Jza8Y7
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
($1 = 4.2250 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources