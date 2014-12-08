Malaysia Airlines trade unions say they have accepted the appointment of Aer Lingus Group PLC CEO Christoph R. Mueller as CEO-designate for the new Malaysia Airlines Bhd company, reported the Malaysian Reserve.

The president of the National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia, Ismail Nasaruddin, said since there were no local candidates with expertise in restructuring large airlines, Mueller would be a good choice, provided final decisions about the airline are made by Malaysian stakeholders.

For related story, please click:

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)