----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

No probability of closing down MAS for now, says PM-The Star

bit.ly/Tc3QGM

Khazanah to finalize SilTerra stake sale-Business Times

bit.ly/1lFCAvn

KPJ to spend 1 bln rgt on new hospitals-The Star

bit.ly/1idUnuK

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.