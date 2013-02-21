Malaysia's second biggest oil and gas (O&G) services
provider Dialog Group Bhd is tipped to bag a one
billion ringgit ($322.95 million) drilling contract.
It is believed the contract will be awarded by Petronas
Carigali Sdn Bhd for the Bayan marginal oilfield located
offshore Sarawak.
Dialog in November last year signed a 50:50 joint venture
with Halliburton International Inc to provide services for
Petronas Carigali to enhance recoverable oil reserves from the
Bayan field.
Dialog's unit, Dialog D&P Sdn Bhd, and Halliburton's Asia
Energy Services Sdn Bhd hold equal interest in the joint-venture
company, Halliburton Bayan Petroleum Sdn Bhd, under a 24-year
agreement.-The Edge
