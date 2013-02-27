Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd, which posted a 39 percent drop in net profit for the financial year ended December 31 (FY12), is evaluating at least 12 potential acquisitions that could help boost future earnings.

The group is implementing several efficiency measures to counter lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

"Our entire corporate finance team is hard at work looking at these proposals," Felda Global Venture (FGV) chief executive officer (CEO)-designate Mohd Emir Mavani Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of the group's full-year earnings briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier, FGV group president Sabri Ahmad had said the group will adhere to strict and rigorous thresholds to ensure that these acquisitions benefit the group. He declined to reveal details of the potential asset purchases.-The Edge

