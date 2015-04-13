Two Hong Kong investors have proposed to the Penang state government in Malaysia to build a concrete deck island measuring 2,500 hectares in a land swap deal, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Monday, quoting an unidentified source.

They have offered private financing solution to the 27 billion ringgit ($7.35 billion) Penang Transport Master Plan by building the concrete island platform, dubbed Menapolis, the source was quoted as saying.

