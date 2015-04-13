RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Two Hong Kong investors have proposed to the Penang state government in Malaysia to build a concrete deck island measuring 2,500 hectares in a land swap deal, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Monday, quoting an unidentified source.
They have offered private financing solution to the 27 billion ringgit ($7.35 billion) Penang Transport Master Plan by building the concrete island platform, dubbed Menapolis, the source was quoted as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 3.6720 ringgit) (Compiled by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.