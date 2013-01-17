BRIEF-Longboard Capital reports 22.47 pct stake in Resonant Inc
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
Malaysia to strengthen anti-graft body-New Straits Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Longboard Capital Advisors, LLC reports 22.47 percent stake in Resonant Inc as of February 22, 2017- SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lCF9m5) Further company coverage:
* Rocket Pharmaceuticals Ltd says sold upto $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing
LONDON, March 2 Four more financial firms, including Bank of China International, have agreed to participate as clearing members in the London Metal Exchange's new suite of precious metals contracts when they launch on June 5, the LME said on Thursday.