BRIEF-CyrusOne announces tender offer and consent solicitation
* CyrusOne Inc announces tender offer and consent solicitation
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* CyrusOne Inc announces tender offer and consent solicitation
March 2 Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA
* Ticc announces results of operations for the quarter ended december 31, 2016 and announces quarterly distributions of $0.20 per share for each of the quarters ending march 31, 2017, june 30, 2017, and september 30, 2017