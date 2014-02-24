Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is looking at another delay in
its 60 billion ringgit Refinery and Petrochecmicals Integrated
Development (RAPID) project as its final investment decision
(FID) cannot be made before the deadline by the first quarter of
this year.
"The projects will be further delayed as RAPID's FID will
most likely not be approved by the timeline stipulated, which is
in march and Petronas will incur a sunk cost of 4 billion
ringgit," a source familiar with the matter told the Edge
Financial Daily.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.